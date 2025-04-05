Govt plans to ban agent-to-agent ticket sales, travel agencies oppose 

The civil aviation and tourism ministry is preparing a circular to regulate the operations of travel agencies in the country.

According to the draft circular, the licensed travel agencies will no longer be able to buy or sell tickets among themselves. With this, the ministry is planning to ensure transparency and accountability in travel agency business, alongside preventing consumer harassment.

However, the travel agencies expressed opposition to the move and argued that the agent-to-agent (B2B) ticketing model is widely recognised across the world. It enables the agencies to buy or sell tickets through their partner agencies. If the practice is outlawed, the local agencies will not be able to keep pace with the international market, causing losses to hundreds of thousands people associated with the sector.