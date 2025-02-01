Huge import of Ramadan essentials

There has been a steep surge in import of essential commodities ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The volume of essentials imported in January alone is enough to meet the whole demand of Ramadan, and it may surpass the demand for some particular products.

According to importers, more consignments are expected to enter the country in February and boost the market supply before and during the holy month of fasting.

Imports by some industrial giants declined sharply following the political changeover in the country. It gave rise to a fear that the market supply would be disrupted significantly in the changed context.