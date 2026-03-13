US trade deal: Terms need thorough review, says Maha Mirza
The terms of the trade agreement between Bangladesh and the United States should be examined carefully, particularly to safeguard the interests of local industries and farmers, development economist Maha Mirza has said.
She warned that the deal could place Bangladesh’s dairy, poultry and livestock sectors under significant pressure in the long run.
Maha Mirza made the remarks at a seminar titled “Why a Trade Agreement with the United States Could Be Dangerous for Bangladesh.”
The event was held at the Economic Reporters’ Forum auditorium in Bijoynagar, Dhaka around 10:30 am today, Friday. Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee (Democratic Rights Committee) organised the event.
According to Maha Mirza, the agreement could allow broad market access for US agricultural and animal products in Bangladesh, which may create substantial long-term challenges for the country’s domestic dairy, poultry and livestock industries.
Referring to provisions that may require Bangladesh to purchase specific quantities of energy, agricultural goods and military equipment from the United States, the development economist said these elements are not directly related to the country’s agricultural or livestock sectors.
She also noted that the agreement contains provisions requiring Bangladesh to accept products certified by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA–FSIS). In effect, she said, the standards set by that agency would become the principal benchmark for such imports.
Referring to provisions that may require Bangladesh to purchase specific quantities of energy, agricultural goods and military equipment from the United States, the development economist said these elements are not directly related to the country’s agricultural or livestock sectors.
However, she added, they are important for understanding the overall rigidity and implications of the agreement’s language.
Professor Golam Rasul of the Department of Economics at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) presented the keynote paper at the seminar.
Economist Professor Anu Muhammad chaired the seminar. Other speakers included Supreme Court lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua and Mosahida Sultana, associate professor of accounting at Dhaka University.