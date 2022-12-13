UK to strengthen trade, investment, digital economy ties with Bangladesh: Minister

Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s generous hosting of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and sustained efforts to give a better life to the Rohingyas, including providing them with education and livelihood, the British minister reiterated the UK’s continued commitment to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Anne-Marie also discussed creating future partnerships with Bangladesh in the climate and digital economy.

Adviser Salman F. Rahman briefed the British minister on the leapfrogging of Bangladesh’s growth between 2009 and 2022 under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s pro-business, trade and investment initiatives, including with the UK.