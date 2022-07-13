Local

Salted rawhides collection starts Thursday

BTA sets target to collect 95 lakh pieces of rawhide

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rawhides
RawhidesUNB

The tanners will start buying salted rawhides of sacrificial animals from Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

Shahin Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), said 154 tanneries in the country will buy salted rawhides at the price fixed by the government all over the country.

He said this at a press conference at the VIP lounge of Dhanmondi Club in the capital on Wednesday.

Tanners and leaders of the organisation also present at the press conference.

Shahin told the press conference that some 350,000 pieces of rawhide have been collected by the tanners in the last three days.

He hoped to collect 9.5 million pieces of rawhide of cows, buffaloes, goats and sheep.

The BTA president also said that chemicals are required for processing rawhides. Tanners will collect the chemicals under supervised bond facility.

“For the interest of the tannery industry, it is necessary to maintain supervised bonds and increase the scope of its benefits. BTA has already applied to the National Board of Revenue to increase this facility,” he said.

