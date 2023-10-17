Sale of eggs at Tk 12 a piece begins in Dhaka

Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA), an organization of marginal farmers, on Monday started selling eggs at Tk 12 per piece at the rate set by the government through truck sale (open market) operations.

In this regard, eggs are being brought directly from the farm and then sold in the capital through trucks. A buyer can buy a maximum of 30 pieces of egg.

Director General of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman inaugurated this program on the premises of TCB Bhaban in the capital's Kawranbazar area on Tuesday.