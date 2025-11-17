Bangladesh Bank to halt sale of savings certificates, prize bonds

Bangladesh Bank emphasised that all these services will continue to be offered at commercial bank branches. The central bank will also enhance monitoring to ensure commercial banks provide these services efficiently.

An awareness campaign will soon be launched to inform the public about the changes. The Ministry of Finance has already been briefed on the decision.

The move follows recommendations from a committee formed after Governor Dr Ahsan H. Mansur inspected the Motijheel office’s Cash Department on 22 June and issued directives to modernise the division.

A key factor in the decision is the ‘Key Point Installation (KPI) security guideline,’ which categorises Bangladesh Bank as a high-security institution. Officials said controlling public access to the premises is necessary to implement enhanced security measures.

Central bank officials clarified that the decision is not a direct response to a recent server fraud incident but aligns with broader security enhancements.

Currently, the Motijheel office operates 28 counters providing 10 types of government and Bangladesh Bank-related services.