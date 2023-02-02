Govt resumes importing LNG from international spot market

The government has resumed importing LNG (liquefied natural gas) from the international spot market, reports UNB.

According to official sources, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a proposal of the state-owned Petrobangla to import one cargo of LNG.

Agriculture inister Abdur Razzaque presided over the meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

The government had earlier suspended the import of LNG from the international spot market in July last year (2022) following the excessive hike in prices of the gas against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.