Record 43 sacks of cash found in Pagla Mosque donation boxes

A record 43 sacks of cash, a large amount of foreign currency and gold jewellery have been found after the 13 donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj were opened. The boxes were unlocked at 7:00 am today, Saturday, nearly six months after they were last opened. The money is now being counted.

The mosque authorities expect this round of donations to surpass all previous records. Every day, people from across the country, regardless of religion or background, visit Pagla Mosque to make donations. The mosque's donation boxes are typically opened every four to six months.