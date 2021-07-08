CEPA to be a game-changer for Bangladesh-India trade: Doraiswami

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Bangladesh and India will be a game-changer for bilateral trade partnership, said Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh.

CEPA is under active discussion of both the governments, he said while addressing a virtual event on Wednesday, UNB reports.

He said India's vast consumer market offers enormous opportunities for the quality food products from Bangladesh and underscored the importance of linkages among trade bodies.