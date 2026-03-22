16.5m farmers will receive cards, offering 10 types of benefits

The government has decided to bring farmers under the card system to make subsidies, loans, and incentives more accessible to them in the agriculture sector.

Over the next four years, the government will distribute these farmer cards to 16.5 million farmers.

Fishermen and dairy farmers will also benefit from the card. Through this, the BNP government aims to end structural deprivation for farmers.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, a farmer will initially receive 10 types of benefits under this card. These benefits include access to agricultural inputs at fair prices, government subsidies, government incentives, irrigation facilities at fair prices, agricultural loans on easy terms, agricultural insurance benefits, the ability to sell agricultural products at fair prices, agricultural training, weather information, and advice on pest and disease control.