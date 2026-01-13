Service exports still low, income increase by 4pc

Alongside the export of goods, Bangladesh also exports services. However, compared with goods, export earnings from the services sector remain modest amounting to only about one-sixth of total export earnings.

Growth in service exports is also lower than that of merchandise exports. In the 2023–24 financial year, while merchandise exports recorded growth of nearly 11 per cent, service exports increased by only 4 per cent.

In the outgoing financial year, the highest export earnings in the services sector came from various government services and transport services.

In addition, a notable amount of export income was generated from travel and telecommunications sub-sectors. However, service exports declined in several other areas.