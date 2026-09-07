US keen on investing in Bangladesh’s LNG storage and regasification sectors

Industry Secretary Abdun Naser Khan, Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman and US Embassy Economic Chief Angelo Palazzello were also present at the meeting. The Commerce Ministry disclosed the information in a press release issued after the meeting.

According to the release, referring to the FSRU project, the US ambassador said maintaining a transparent and competitive environment for major infrastructure projects would further boost foreign investors’ confidence.

He said US companies were highly interested in working in Bangladesh and stressed the importance of giving them an opportunity to compete on an open and equal footing.

In response, Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir said proposals from US companies would be given the highest priority if they could implement FSRU projects quickly and demonstrate their capacity to ensure supply.

If they could offer an effective supply plan within a shorter timeframe, their position in the competition would be further strengthened, he added.