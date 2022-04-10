Commerce Ministry to launch app for monitoring prices real time

The business representatives at the meeting said that the government should keep the supply chain, from millers to wholesale and retail level, uninterrupted to keep the supply of goods, stocks and prices normal, market monitoring should be continued, price list of sale and purchase should be displayed in every store, transportation of goods should be kept uninterrupted.

They also said necessary steps like removal of 13 tonnes obligation on Dhaka-Chattogram highway, adjustment of tariff in case of increase in price of goods in international market, adjustment in case of increase in value of dollar, removal of complication in issuing of Import Permit (IP), no excessive penalty for mistake in will also have to be taken including rational determination of dividends at import, miller, wholesale and retail level.