Congress MP writes Modi to open land port in Murshidabad, Rajshahi to stop smuggling

The letter by the Congress leader read, “Kindly recall my letter dated 30 June, 2021 regarding opening a land port in Murshidabad, India and Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. Murshidabad shares one of the longest international borders with Bangladesh. A huge population from both Murshidabad and Rajshahi district do have relatives residing at both sides of the border. Since Murshidabad, has a porous border and inhabitants in and around.”
“Jalangi Block are too poor, unscrupulous smugglers often try to allure the poor and unemployed youths of the border areas to commit illegal activities including smuggling.
“Road connectivity over the river Padma between Jalangi and Rajshahi district of Bangladesh can herald a paradigm shift in the economic growth of both the countries across the river and particularly the district Murshidabad, which even may change the so-called smuggler into a legal trader,” the letter further read.
The Congress minister requested to open a land port at Kakmari of Jalangi Block under Murshidabad district of India and Charghat of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.