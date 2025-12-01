Personal loans for home and car purchases jump by 26pc

Old loans are being repaid to some extent in the country’s banking sector but the disbursement of new loans has declined.

Loan balances have fallen in almost all productive sectors—especially trade and commerce, construction, and transport.

As a result, private investment has stagnated. Many factories have shut down, and many people have lost their jobs.

By the end of September in the 2025–26 fiscal year, overall credit growth in the current private sector declined to 6.29 per cent, the lowest in 22 years.

However, despite the poor state of productive sectors, consumer lending is rising rapidly. In June, consumer loans grew by more than 26 per cent.

People are relying on personal loans to meet household expenses, and credit-card spending is also increasing. Loans for purchasing cars and homes have seen some growth as well.