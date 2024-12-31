BB eases forex rules for July-August victims’ treatment abroad
Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday made a relaxation of foreign exchange limits for individuals injured during the July-August mass uprising to receive treatment abroad.
Previously, individuals seeking medical treatment abroad were limited to taking a maximum of $10,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency. However, the BB has now lifted this restriction for those injured during the uprising, which led to a political change in Bangladesh.
Authorized dealers (ADs) of commercial banks are now permitted to release foreign exchange for medical treatment abroad based on individual estimates. Additionally, international card channels can be utilized for these transactions, providing more flexibility for those individuals.
This measure aims to facilitate access to necessary medical care for those who were injured during the recent political upheaval.