NBR imposes 25pc regulatory duty on rice bran oil export

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has imposed a fresh 25 per cent regulatory duty on the export of crude and refined rice bran oil to increase domestic supply and keep the prices stable.

The tax administration issued a notification in this regard today, Sunday. This move is expected to discourage export of rice bran oil.

Earlier, in December last, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) sent a letter to the NBR requesting the imposition of export duty on the cooking oil.