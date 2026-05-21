Want to see finance minister successful, not popular: Hossain Zillur Rahman

Former caretaker government adviser and economist Hossain Zillur Rahman has urged Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to place greater emphasis on success rather than gaining popularity through the budget.

“We want to see the finance minister successful rather than popular,” Hossain Zillur Rahman said.

He made the remarks today, Thursday, at a roundtable organised by Prothom Alo. The discussion is being held at a hotel in the capital, with economists, businesspeople and researchers in attendance.