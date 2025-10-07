BB governor calls for joint efforts to cut high remittance costs from Saudi

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur on Tuesday called for coordinated action between the financial sectors of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia to reduce the high cost of remittances from Saudi Arabia.

“The cost of sending remittances from Saudi Arabia is disproportionately high as the expatriates are paying between 6 to 10 per cent which imposes a heavy burden on them,” he said at inauguration of Saudi Arabia-Bangladesh Business Summit 2025 at a hotel in the capital.

Ahsan H Mansur said Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh’s largest source of remittances, making it a crucial stream of foreign currency inflow.

He urged both countries’ central banks, financial institutions, and relevant agencies to collaborate in creating a more efficient and low-cost money transfer system.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s economic prospects, the governor said the country’s economy currently stands at half a trillion dollars and is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy.