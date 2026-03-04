No agreement is “end of life”, commerce minister on trade deal with the US

Responding to queries about US tariff measures, the minister said the matter relates to a provision under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act through which tariffs had been imposed.

He noted that after a higher US court ruled that the specific provision did not justify the imposition of those tariffs, the overall situation became “evolving.”

“We are observing the evolving situation,” Muktadir said, clarifying that his earlier remarks were limited to this legal development in the United States.

Addressing criticism that the agreement may not have adequately protected Bangladesh’s interests, the commerce minister said any bilateral trade deal involves demands and concessions from both sides.

“In any agreement, some clauses may be more favorable to one side, while others benefit the other side. Both parties negotiate to reach a win-win situation,” he said.

He added that the agreement contains many provisions that could help strengthen bilateral trade relations in the coming days.

The minister emphasised that the agreement is a state deal between the governments of Bangladesh and the United States and that no specific adverse elements have so far been identified by the government.