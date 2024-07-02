LPG price rises after 3 months
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of 12-kg cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 3 at the retail level. The price fell by Tk 30 last month.
The new rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday. The price of 12-kg cylinder of LPG gas has been fixed at Tk 1,366, which was Tk 1,363 in February.
These cylinders are mainly used for household purposes.
BERC chairman Nurul Amin announced the new rate at a press conference in its office today, Tuesday.
The government agency adjusts the price of LPG every month.
Although the import price remained unchanged, LPG prices rose due to the uptrend in dollar price, the BERC chairman said.
The BERC has been adjusting the LPG prices every month since 2021. Propane and butane, two key ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries.
Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the prices of these two components of LPG every month. This is known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). BERC adjusts LPG prices in the country based on this Saudi CP base price.