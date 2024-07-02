LPG price rises after 3 months

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of 12-kg cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 3 at the retail level. The price fell by Tk 30 last month.

The new rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday. The price of 12-kg cylinder of LPG gas has been fixed at Tk 1,366, which was Tk 1,363 in February.

These cylinders are mainly used for household purposes.