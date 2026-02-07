NCT lease: Indefinite strike at Chattogram Port from Sunday

The organisation has been protesting against the move to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to DP World. From last Saturday, it observed three days of eight-hour strikes, followed by an indefinite work abstention from Tuesday.

As a result, container transportation at the port was left paralysed. However, following a meeting with the shipping adviser on Thursday, the organisation’s leaders suspended the indefinite strike for two days later that afternoon.

Soon after the suspension of the protest, the Chittagong Port Authority applied to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking an investigation into the movable and immovable assets of 15 protesting employees and action against them. At the same time, it requested the relevant authorities to impose travel bans on those employees. The protesters became angry after learning of these developments.