Chittagong port work stoppage: Export goods worth Tk 80b stuck

Chittagong Port exports 2,000 to 2,500 containers of goods daily under normal conditions. However, on the second consecutive day of the ongoing work stoppage, not a single container of goods was exported from the port on Wednesday. Exports came to a halt as no ships were able to leave the port jetties due to obstructions by the protesters.

Because exports have remained suspended due to the continuous work abstention, around 13,000 container units of export goods are now stuck at the port yard, on 10 ships berthed at the jetties, and at private depots. The estimated value of the goods inside these containers is about USD 660 million, or approximately Tk 80 billion.

The work stoppage is being observed under the banner of the Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad, protesting the decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based port operator DP World.

After observing work stoppages for three days at eight hours each starting last Saturday, the protesters began an indefinite work stoppage from Tuesday. As a result, port operations have completely come to a standstill.