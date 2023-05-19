Economic crisis: No initiative to trim inflation

The limited-income people have found meeting daily expenses an uphill battle nowadays due to exorbitant commodity prices, transport costs, power-gas bills, and some other issues.

Inflation has started falling globally, but it still remains above nine per cent in Bangladesh. The policymakers are still debating who is to blame for the rise in inflation. They claim it to be imported and blame the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russia-Ukraine war.

The same scenario was presented in the concluding session of the two-day research almanac of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Thursday.