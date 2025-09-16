US, India and others oppose delay of Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status: Commerce Secretary

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman has said that the government is trying to delay Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) list by three years.

However, he noted that there is little reason to be optimistic, as friendly countries, including India and the United States, are opposing the move.

He made these remarks while speaking at a workshop on US reciprocal tariffs and LDC graduation, organised by the private research organisation RAPID. The workshop was held today, Tuesday, at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital.