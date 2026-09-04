Govt faces rising spending pressure amid limited revenue

The government's spending pressure has increased from several directions. The implementation of the new pay structure, repayment of domestic and foreign loans, and additional pressure from subsidies and fuel expenditure are being accompanied by new programmes and major purchases.

As a result, a large portion of the budget is being spent on sectors that generate no revenue for the government. At the same time, government revenue is not increasing at a rate sufficient to cope with these spending pressures.

Nearly 42 per cent of the Tk 9.38 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026–27 has been allocated to sectors such as salaries and allowances and pensions for government officials and employees, interest payments on loans, and subsidies and incentives.

The allocations for the three sectors total nearly Tk 4 trillion. Nearly half of the government's total annual expenditure will have to be spent on salaries and allowances, debt servicing and subsidies.

Once the new pay structure is fully implemented, the government will incur an additional annual expenditure of around Tk 1.06 trillion (105,580 crore) on this sector alone. Meanwhile, the government is managing the cost of importing fuel products and fertiliser with budget support from the World Bank.