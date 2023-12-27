Industries in shambles, crisis in residential areas too

Power generation has decreased during the winter, leading to a decline in both gas demand and supply in the sector. Despite this, the crisis in gas supply to other sectors persists due to a reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Consumers in industrial and residential areas are suffering from the gas crisis. Owners of export-oriented industries are struggling to maintain production by purchasing alternative fuels at high prices.

Some 1,100 million to 1,120 million cubic feet of gas was supplied daily in this sector during the times of highest demand for power which came down to 700 million cubic feet now. However, gas supply to fertiliser factories has increased. Usually, fertiliser factories are closed during any crisis. The domestic production of fertiliser has increased as its price spiked in the global market. Now, some 220 million cubic feet of gas is being supplied in the fertiliser factories.