Bangladesh Bank scraps mandatory 10pc advance of export earnings

Bangladesh Bank has scrapped the mandatory requirement for exporters to retain 10 per cent of their advance export earnings received from foreign buyers, a move aimed at boosting cash flow and simplifying business operations.

The central bank issued a circular on Thursday, lifting the retention obligation to facilitate the procurement of raw materials, streamline production activities, and simplify the supply of goods.

The new directive, however, includes several safeguards to ensure genuine transactions. Under the guidelines, exporters must have a confirmed Letter of Credit (LC) or a valid contract.