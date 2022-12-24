Air Astra: Passenger response exceeds expectations

Air Astra has received a huge response from passengers as it completed its maiden month of operations on two domestic routes. The response exceeded its expectations.

The private airline began flight operations from Dhaka to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar on 24 November. According to the company, almost 94 per cent of seats were occupied in the Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar flights while the figure is 84 per cent for Dhaka-Chattogram flights.

Imran Asif, chief executive officer of Air Astra, said, “We have received more response than the expectation in passenger transport. The number of passengers was low on the Dhaka-Chattogram route in first two weeks, but it has increased now.”