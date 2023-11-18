Gold price hits record Tk 1,06,376 a bhori

The price of 22-carat gold has been hiked by Tk 1,750 a bhori while the new price will be a record Tk 1,06,376 a bhori from Sunday.

The new price is 1.67 per cent higher than the previous all-time high of Tk 1,04,626 per bhori (11.664 grammes) recorded on 5 November.

The standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) took the decision of the gold price hike in a meeting on Saturday, according to a statement of the association signed by standing committee chairman Enamul Haque Bhuiyan Liton.

As per the new price, the fresh price of 21-carat per bhori gold will be Tk 1,01,535, per bhori 18-carat gold Tk 87,013 and per bhori traditional method gold Tk 72,550.