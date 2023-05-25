Govt to procure 18m litres of soybean oil, 80,000T of fertiliser

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 18 million litres of soybean oil, some 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 12,500 tonnes of sugar to meet the growing demand of the items in the country, reports news agency BSS.
The approvals came from the 18th meeting of the CCGP in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing newspersons after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.
Following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 11 million litres of soybean oil under international tender method from Accentuate Technology Inc. USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd. Dhaka) with over Tk 1.29 billion where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk 140.16.
Besides, the TCB would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under Direct Procurement Method from Brandshare Trading Ltd. Dhaka with over Tk 1.31 billion where per KG sugar would cost Tk 105.
The TCB would also procure some 7 million litres of soybean oil under local Open Tender Method from City Edible Oil Ltd. with nearly Tk 1.28 billion where per litre oil would cost Tk 182.65.
The cabinet division additional secretary further said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Tk 1.20 billion with per tonne fertiliser costing $368.
Besides, the BADC would procure some 50,000 tons of MOP fertiliser under the 5th lot under state-level agreement from Canadian Commercial Corporation with over Tk 2.26 billion with per ton fertiliser costing $418.
Mahbub said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved three separate proposals from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.
He said that the joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co. Ltd. Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd. Bangladesh will act as consultants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project with around Tk 535,334,375.
The joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China will implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometre roads and 16.557 kilometre drainage works with Tk 2.38 billion at the Mirersarai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.
Apart from these, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal under which the National Development Engineers Ltd. would construct 12.10 kilometre roads and 12.861 kilometre drainage network with nearly Tk 2.20 billion at Mirersarai-2B economic zone area.
The meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Land and two variation proposals from the Local Government Division and the Ministry of Water Resources.