Govt to procure 18m litres of soybean oil, 80,000T of fertiliser

Briefing newspersons after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 11 million litres of soybean oil under international tender method from Accentuate Technology Inc. USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd. Dhaka) with over Tk 1.29 billion where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk 140.16.

Besides, the TCB would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under Direct Procurement Method from Brandshare Trading Ltd. Dhaka with over Tk 1.31 billion where per KG sugar would cost Tk 105.

The TCB would also procure some 7 million litres of soybean oil under local Open Tender Method from City Edible Oil Ltd. with nearly Tk 1.28 billion where per litre oil would cost Tk 182.65.