Inflation rate comes down to 8.48pc in June, lowest in 35 months
The inflation rate in June came down to 8.48 per cent, which is the lowest in the past 35 months.
The rate was 7.48 per cent in July 2022. Since then the inflation rate started soaring until coming down last June.
At the same time, June was the fourth consecutive month to record downward inflation rate.
This was revealed in a data the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) published around 5:00 pm today, Monday.
According to the BBS, the food inflation rate in June was 7.39 per cent while the rate for non-food items was 9.37 per cent.
Analysts consider inflation like tax.
Meanwhile, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam in a social media post today writes, “The inflation rate has been coming down fast due to the thoughtful policy-strategies of the interim government. According to the data of June (2025), point-to-point inflation rate stands at 8.48 per cent, which is 2 percentage points less than August 2024.”
Shafiqul Alam further writes, “Food inflation rate has come down significantly and stands at 7.39 per cent which is lowest in the last two years. Non-food inflation rate has also started decreasing. It will come down fast in the coming months.”
According to the BBS, the overall inflation rate in March was 9.35 per cent. Since then, the rate has been continuously decreasing every month.