DCCI delegation visits Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities

The bilateral relations between West Bengal and Bangladesh hold great promises for the future. The West Bengal is a gateway for Bangladesh and India to take forward the comprehensive bilateral economic relations towards new phase of cooperation.
Strong people to people bondage, common cultural heritage and values, deepening economic and business engagement and enhanced connectivity between Bangladesh and West Bengal could unlock new opportunities to achieve Bangladesh’s development visions and propel bilateral economic interests, the release added.
During the visit, the Dhaka Chamber delegation will join for several interactive business meetings with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, Bengal Chamber of Commerce, Bengal Business Council (BBC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC) followed by a one to one business to business (B2B) match-making session.
The delegation will also visit few industrial parks of West Bengal. Led by Rizwan Rahman, President, Dhaka Chamber, the delegation will also meet the minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, minister of Finance, Agriculture and Cooperatives of the West Bengal state government.
The delegation will return home on 28 May 2022.