DCCI delegation visits Kolkata to explore new trade opportunities

To explore new window of opportunities, a 49-member business delegation from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) led by its President Rizwan Rahman would leave for Kolkata Wednesday to explore further trade and investment scopes bilaterally, reports BSS.

The core purpose of the visit of this large delegation is to steer the existing friendly economic relation and explore potential business and investment cooperation and opportunities between West Bengal and Bangladesh in various wide-ranging avenues, said a press release.