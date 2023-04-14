Power generation rises to record 15,304mw

Officials at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said the new record was set following addition of 759mw imported electricity from Indian Adani Group.

They said the cost of the imported power from Adani Group’s power plant at Godda in the Indian state of Jharkhand has not been settled yet, but officials said the tariff of electricity from Adani Group might be above Tk 14 per unit while average production cost is below Tk 7.

Now Bangladesh’s installed grid power generation capacity is over 25,000mw.