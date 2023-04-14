Power generation rises to record 15,304mw

The country’s power generation increased further, setting a new record with the production reaching 15,304 MW on Thursday, reports UNB.
According to a statement of the Power Division, the country set a new record surpassing the previous production of 14,800mw (megawatt) at 9 pm on Tuesday.
Referring to the data of National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), the Power Division said that of the total generation of 15,304mw at 9 pm on Thursday, some 6,072mw came from the country’s gas-fired power plants, 5,635mw came from liquid fuel-based plants, 2,618mw from coal-fired plants, 25mw from hydro plant, 830mw imported from India through HVDC at Bheraamra border, another 124mw from Indian Tripura state, 100mw from RPCL and 759mw from Adani Group’s Godda power plant.
Officials at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said the new record was set following addition of 759mw imported electricity from Indian Adani Group.
They said the cost of the imported power from Adani Group’s power plant at Godda in the Indian state of Jharkhand has not been settled yet, but officials said the tariff of electricity from Adani Group might be above Tk 14 per unit while average production cost is below Tk 7.
Now Bangladesh’s installed grid power generation capacity is over 25,000mw.