Tk 80b of Islami Bank stuck in five other banks, institutions  

The S Alam Group has not limited itself in taking out money from Islami Bank as loans, but also looted the bank’s deposits from other banks under its control. In the aftermath, nearly Tk 80 billion of the bank is now stuck in five other banks, inflicting a biting liquidity crisis on it.

The crisis began in 2017 when the Awami League government facilitated the transfer of ownership of Islami Bank to the S Alam Group using state machinery. In the following years, the business group allegedly secured nearly half of the bank’s total loans, and recruited around 10,000 officers in the bank from Patiya in Chattogram where it is based.

These all dragged the bank into a severe crisis, while its service standard deteriorated significantly. The people are facing various issues to withdraw their deposits.