Dhaka Stock crosses 6300-mark

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 17.89 billion on the country’s premier bourse, climbing further by 8.50 per cent over the previous day’s mark of Tk 16.49 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 270 advanced, 70 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to top the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.72 billion changing hands, followed by Saif Powertec (Tk 559 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 438 million), Shinepukur Ceramics (Tk 306 million) and Fu-Wang Foods (Tk 246 million).

Padma Life Insurance was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent after its category change. The company placed in ‘B’ category from ‘Z’ category effective from Thursday while Rupali Bank was the worst loser, losing 7.35 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.