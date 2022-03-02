Dhaka working on alternatives to SWIFT for trade with Moscow

Bangladesh's trade with Russia may face some hiccups if the country's (Russia) banks are kicked out of the SWIFT system.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a Belgian cooperative society providing services related to the execution of financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide.

The finance ministry is considering approving a proposal of Bangladesh Bank (BB) using the 'currency swap' system with Russia to avert losses.

Experts and ministry officials said Bangladesh would not be affected widely as export trade with Russia is not so big and several alternative systems are being used in different countries.