Digital Cattle market for the Eid-ul-Azha

For the third time, a digital cattle market has been launched across the country. This is not just for the Eid-ul-Azha, rather it will be operating permanently. From now on, cattle can be bought from this market throughout the year.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim virtually inaugurated this online market named digitalhaat.gov.bd, during an event on Sunday.

This market will be running under the management of ICT division, Ekshop-a2i, e-CAB along with fisheries and livestock ministry. Commerce ministry, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association (BDFA) will provide assistance in running the online market.