Why RMG workers’ wage board meeting suddenly postponed
The third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board, formed to revise the wages of garment workers, was scheduled for 11:00am on Monday.
However, the meeting was suddenly postponed just two to three hours before it was due to begin.
The owners' representatives were scheduled to submit their wage proposal at the meeting. Once the proposal was submitted, substantive discussions on revising wages would have begun.
In a notice signed by Minimum Wage Board Secretary Raisa Afroze, the meeting was postponed before the owners submitted their proposal. The notice stated, “The third meeting has been postponed as directed due to unavoidable circumstances.”
Raisa Afroze was contacted by phone to ask who had ordered the postponement of the meeting, but she did not answer the call.
Garment workers began demonstrations last month demanding higher wages. Amid the workers' protests, the government formed the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November. At the board's second meeting last Monday, workers' representative Babul Akhter proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000.
Asked whether the owners' side had requested the postponement of today's third meeting, their representative ABM Shamsuddin told Prothom Alo, “The Minimum Wage Board is a government institution. We have no control over it. We were 100 per cent prepared to submit our wage proposal at today's meeting. We are keen to complete the board's work quickly. We are fully committed to it.”
Asked when he learned about the postponement, the owners' representative said, “There is a WhatsApp group for the members of the Minimum Wage Board. The message about postponing the meeting was posted there at around 9:15am. That is when I learned about it.”
Asked why the meeting had been postponed, he said he had heard that the meeting was called off because Anwar Hossain, the board's permanent workers' representative, had fallen ill and been admitted to hospital. He said he is not aware of any other reasons beyond this.
However, earlier in the morning, workers' representative Babul Akhter told Prothom Alo that there were two additional reasons for postponing the meeting besides Anwar Hossain's illness. He said Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani had informed him by phone at around 8:00am that the meeting had been postponed. According to Babul, the chairman cited the ongoing political unrest and labour unrest, in addition to Anwar Hossain's illness, as reasons for the decision.
What happened behind the postponement?
Meanwhile, speaking to garment industry owners, Prothom Alo learned that the owners had finalised their wage proposal last week and had also prepared an alternative proposal. On Wednesday, BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan informed several former presidents of the BGMEA about the wage proposal at a meeting. Later, at a joint meeting on Saturday, leaders of the BGMEA and BKMEA sought the opinions of general factory owners on the proposed minimum wage.
Several BGMEA leaders told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that the wage proposal the BGMEA, or the owners' side, was ultimately planning to submit would be around Tk 15,000. It could be increased through negotiations if necessary. They had also prepared an alternative proposal for that purpose.
Speaking to several BGMEA leaders, Prothom Alo learned that after Saturday's discussion meeting, some factory owners told the BGMEA president during an informal meeting that the wage proposal should not be submitted until the situation improved. They feared that submitting the proposal could trigger fresh tensions, making it difficult to manage the situation.
The factory owners attending the meeting requested the BGMEA president to discuss the matter with senior government officials if necessary. They advised that the wage proposal be submitted only after law enforcement agencies ensured adequate security. However, the BGMEA president made his position clear that he intended to submit the wage proposal at the third meeting.
Speaking to factory owners, Prothom Alo learned that demonstrations in Gopalganj by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, with oars, boat paddles, sticks and local weapons have created political unrest.
Against this backdrop, reports from several intelligence agencies on Sunday said that submitting the owners' wage proposal could further worsen the situation and make it difficult to control.
Following those intelligence reports, a decision was taken at the highest levels of the government around 9:00pm on Sunday to postpone Monday's meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. However, the decision was kept confidential. The board subsequently decided to postpone the meeting on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, garment workers demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 took to the streets in Konabari, Gazipur, on Monday morning and began demonstrations. Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse them. The workers left the streets about an hour later. Due to labour unrest, 17 factories in Gazipur have been declared closed indefinitely. In addition, the authorities announced a holiday at two more factories for Monday.
Asked for his comment, former BGMEA director Shovon Islam told Prothom Alo that the government's decision to postpone the third meeting of the garment industry's Minimum Wage Board was extremely prudent. Tensions had already been running high in industrial areas. Senior police officials had alleged that outside groups were instigating the unrest. In such a situation, announcing the owners' wage proposal today could have created another opportunity to exploit workers' grievances for political interests.
He further said the Minimum Wage Board should meet again soon and reach an agreement on a meaningful wage increase that would restore workers' purchasing power, protect employment and help Bangladesh maintain its competitiveness in exports.
What do labour experts say?
After the Minimum Wage Board meeting was postponed on Monday morning, the illness of Anwar Hossain, the representative of the owners and workers' side, was cited as a reason. However, under the labour law, a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board is considered quorate if the board chairman, one representative of the owners and one representative of the workers are present. Therefore, the absence of one member does not necessitate postponing the meeting.
Asked for his comment, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, former chairman of the Labour Reform Commission formed under the previous interim government, told Prothom Alo that under the law, the presence or absence of a permanent representative of either the owners' or workers' side has no bearing on postponing a meeting. Had the owners submitted their wage proposal today, discussions would have begun, sending a positive message to workers and all other stakeholders.
Replying to another question, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said a reasonable proposal from the owners could improve the current situation. Delaying wage negotiations could make matters worse because workers were living with uncertainty, and some of them were protesting. In this context, submitting a wage proposal or postponing discussions could amount to provoking further discontent.