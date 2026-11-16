Why RMG workers’ wage board meeting suddenly postponed

The third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board, formed to revise the wages of garment workers, was scheduled for 11:00am on Monday.

However, the meeting was suddenly postponed just two to three hours before it was due to begin.

The owners' representatives were scheduled to submit their wage proposal at the meeting. Once the proposal was submitted, substantive discussions on revising wages would have begun.

In a notice signed by Minimum Wage Board Secretary Raisa Afroze, the meeting was postponed before the owners submitted their proposal. The notice stated, “The third meeting has been postponed as directed due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Raisa Afroze was contacted by phone to ask who had ordered the postponement of the meeting, but she did not answer the call.

Garment workers began demonstrations last month demanding higher wages. Amid the workers' protests, the government formed the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November. At the board's second meeting last Monday, workers' representative Babul Akhter proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000.