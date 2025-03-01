Bottled soybean oil crisis persists, loose oil prices surge

With the holy month of Ramadan knocking at the door, consumers have begun purchasing essential items, but bottled soybean oil remains largely unavailable in grocery stores.

During visits to multiple markets in Dhaka and Chattogram on Friday, bottled soybean oil was found to be nearly absent, especially the 5-litre variant. The crisis has been going on for the last few weeks, prompting the traders to take advantage and hike prices for loose oil.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of loose soybean oil has surged by Tk 15 to Tk 17 per liter in a month. It is now selling at Tk 185-190 per liter, which is higher by Tk 28 to Tk 33 than the government-fixed price.