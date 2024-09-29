Govt to lift investment cap on wage earners bond 

An initiative has been taken to withdraw the upper ceiling on investment in wage earners development bonds for expatriate Bangladeshis. With this, the authorities aim to lure expatriate professionals and businesses to invest at home, clear ways for foreign investments, and increase inflow of remittances.

The expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry issued a letter to Abdur Rahman, Khan, secretary of the internal resources division (IRD), on Wednesday, asking him to take action in this regard.

The wage earners development bond was introduced in 1981, with a maturity period of five years.