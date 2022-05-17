Dollar price jumps to Tk 102 at kerb market

Money exchanges in Paltan and Gulshan areas were seen selling each dollar at Tk 101 to Tk 102 on Tuesday.
Md Kashem, a trader at Motijheel open market, said the market is suffering from an acute shortage of dollars. It is now being sold at Tk 101.5.
In the face of huge demand and apparent economic crisis, Bangladesh Bank depreciated taka against the US dollar to Tk 87.50 on Monday.
However, the price is being maintained only in inter-bank exchanges. Even, the banks are charging the importers higher than the fixed price.