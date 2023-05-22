High inflation erodes real income

Most of the countries have been able to bring down their inflation apart from some countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Argentina that are still in a dire condition. Inflation in India is now below 5 per cent, the lowest in the past 18 months.

Inflation is also coming down in countries like the US or China. Other countries are also taming inflation by undertaking various initiatives. However, Bangladesh sees no respite yet as the current inflation persists above 9 per cent.

People are grappling to make ends meet due to high inflation. The government insists the income of the people has increased along with the wages in the last one year. Per capita income in terms of taka also increased. But this happened only on paper. People are facing financial hardship while many are borrowing to meet family expenses. Some are drawing from their savings. High inflation is basically exhausting people’s income.

Amid this, the budget for the new fiscal 2023-24 will be placed on 1 June. People expect that the new budget will have initiatives to reduce inflation. The government is considering expanding the tax-free income threshold. It will bring a little relief in income tax, but the price of essentials will not go back to the way it was before.

Again, the inflation target for the next fiscal has been set at 6 per cent. But there has been no fresh social safety net programme in the country. The number of beneficiaries in old programmes will increase slightly while the allowance will also increase marginally. There is doubt as to how much respite it would eventually bring to the people. Informed persons feel that reducing inflation will be the main challenge for the finance minister in the new budget.