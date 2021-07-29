DSEX hits record high

Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.39 points to finish at 2,327 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 4.63 points to close at 1,401.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 15.21 billion on the country’s premier bourse, which was 12 per cent higher than the previous day’s tally of Tk 13.61 billion.
Loser, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 167 ended lower, 159 higher while 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 234,503 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 506.97 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-backed to the top turnover list with shares worth Tk 609 million changing hands, closely followed by GPH Ispat (Tk 510 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 358 million), BATBC (Tk 277 million) and Active Fine Chemicals (Tk 244 million).
Low-cap companies continued to dominate the day’s gainer’s chart with Coppertech Industries was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 5.35 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed marginally higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—gaining 13.68 points to finish at 18,635 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX advanced 8.0 points to close at 11,190.
Of the issues traded, 141 advanced, 138 declined and 36 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 18.23 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 458 million.