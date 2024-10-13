Only 20pc of approved hilsa exported to India during Durga Puja

A total of 483 metric tonnes of hilsa fish was exported to India through the Benapole land port during the fixed period marking the Durga Puja. It is just 19.96 per cent of the amount that the government approved to export to the neighbouring country.

This year, the commerce ministry had sanctioned the export of 2,420 metric tonnes of hilsa to India. Exporters said the quota could not be fulfilled due to the prevailing domestic crisis and high prices, coupled with low demand in West Bengal.