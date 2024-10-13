Only 20pc of approved hilsa exported to India during Durga Puja
A total of 483 metric tonnes of hilsa fish was exported to India through the Benapole land port during the fixed period marking the Durga Puja. It is just 19.96 per cent of the amount that the government approved to export to the neighbouring country.
This year, the commerce ministry had sanctioned the export of 2,420 metric tonnes of hilsa to India. Exporters said the quota could not be fulfilled due to the prevailing domestic crisis and high prices, coupled with low demand in West Bengal.
Moreover, a public debate on hilsa export, both online and offline, may have contributed to the limited exports, according to experts.
The government policymakers had expressed reluctance to allow hilsa exports to India following the inception of the interim government, while a significant number of people voiced their opposition to the exports on social media platforms.
At the same time, there was a campaign in West Bengal to boycott hilsa imported from Bangladesh, which may have further dampened demand. Officials at the Benapole land port believe all these factors collectively impacted the volume of hilsa exports to India.
Meanwhile, the government has imposed a 22-day ban on the catching, stocking, and marketing of hilsa, starting at midnight on Saturday until 3 November.
This year, hilsa weighing between 700 grams and one kg was exported at an average price of USD 10 per kilogram, equivalent to around Tk 1,180 in Bangladesh. As the price is significantly higher in local markets, it sparked widespread criticism.
The commerce ministry initially approved the export of 3,000 metric tonnes of hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, but later revised the quota down to 2,420 metric tonnes. Some 49 exporters were granted permission to export hilsa to India.
Kazi Ratan, assistant director of Benapole land port, told Prothom Alo that 483 metric tonnes of hilsa were exported through the port over the last 17-day period.
"Many people in West Bengal have posted on Facebook that they will not consume hilsa from Bangladesh, which may have affected the exports," he said.
Tarek Rahman, owner of Lucky Enterprise, one of the companies authorised to export hilsa, said, "My company received permission to export 50 metric tonnes of hilsa, and we managed to export 46 metric tonnes."