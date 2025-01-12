Govt to cut Tk 120b more from the public’s pockets 

The demand for oranges as a dietary supplement remains high throughout the year, as dengue and normal fever have become year-round health concerns in Bangladesh.

Still, the government hiked the supplementary duty on imports of this fruit by 10 per cent to 30 per cent, which pulled up the import cost by Tk 15 per kg. Its total duty and tax will now stand at Tk 116 per kg, while the retail price is expected to range from Tk 250 to Tk 280 per kg.

Alongside oranges, the government also raised taxes and supplementary duties on many other goods and services, including other fruits, cooking gas, mobile phone talktime, internet packages, restaurant meals, biscuits, tissues, corrugated iron sheets, and paints. The authorities concerned issued ordinances in this regard.