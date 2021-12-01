Dubai-based DP World to invest $1b in Bangladesh

The assurance came when a high-level delegation of the Bangladesh government led by state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, visited Jebel Ali Free Zone and the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai on 21-23 November.

The delegation included Sultana Afroz, secretary and chief executive officer for Public-Private Partnership Authority, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, secretary, ministry of shipping; and Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chittagong Port Authority and other senior government officials.