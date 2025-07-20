Never saw such crisis in 40 years: AK Azad

AK Azad, one of the country’s leading exporters, a prominent business leader, and the Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group, said he has never seen such a crisis in the export sector in his 40 years of business experience.

He said, “We businesspeople have brought this sector to a respectable position, but now we are disappointed and frustrated.”

Sharing his experience from a recent meeting with a brand partner, AK Azad said, “A major brand called me to their head office and informed me that they tried to understand the position of the Bangladesh government through their own government. Their comment was: ‘Your position is weak; no good outcomes are expected.’” This made AK Azad frustrated.