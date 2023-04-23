Daily transaction of billions through banking apps

The country’s banking services have been modernised with time. After the eras of transactions through ATM and bank-checks, the banks in the country are turning to app-based transactions.

It has expedited the banking transactions as well as made the banking services much easier for the clients. It also has made people’s lives more comfortable by introducing an easier daily banking service. This app-based modern banking system is quite popular among the people now.

According to the figures of the Bangladesh Bank, the total sum of app-based transactions in the month of February was Tk 293.86 billion. As such, the average daily app-based transaction was Tk 10.49 billion in February, which was Tk 10.94 billion in January. The total amount of app-based transactions in January was Tk 339.26 billion. This was the highest amount of app-based transactions ever recorded in a single month in the country’s history.